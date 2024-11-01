Burned NW Ballot Boxes Had “Free Gaza, Palestine” Written on Them

According to sources, by way of Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH in Seattle, officials believe the burned ballot boxes in Portland and Vancouver WA were a coordinated effort. And, there were political slogans scribbled at the scene.

The 3 in Portland and 1 in Vancouver had a 'message' scrawled on them

Rantz reports that sources who spoke with ABC News, as well as the FBI and other authorities, say the incindiary devices that burned the boxes had "Free Gaza" and "Free Palestine" written on them.

About 475 ballots in all were partially burned or affected in Vancouver. The fire suppression devices inside the boxes in Portland worked for the most part, but did not in the Vancouver box.

Rantz points out the long history of political and social activism, often violent, in Portland over many years, including Antifa and other groups. He said:

"The Pacific Northwest, particularly in and around Portland, is known for violent political activism — some with deep ties to Antifa extremists. Portland has been a hotbed for anti-Israel activism in the area."

Ari Hoffman of AM 570 KVI-Radio pointed out on his pages a rally was planned for Saturday 11-2, an anti-voting rally with a website shutdown4palestine.org.

The FBI and US Attorney's Office have pledged to find out who the suspect(s) are responsible for the arson.