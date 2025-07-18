More Burn Restrictions Heaped on Eastern WA

Just over half of the state's 3 million acres of land managed by the Department of Natural Resources now has a complete burn ban due to high fire dangers. Scenes like this fire are being seen all over WA, and much of the West.

The Department issued the restrictions on Friday July 18th

According to DNR, all of the Northeast and Southeast Regions are now under a complete burn ban, which includes:

No outdoor burning of any kind, including campfires, briquets, even in approved camping and campfire areas.

No other burning, including trash disposal or ag-related allowed.

The bans will remain in place til further notice. DNR manages over 3 million acres, and over 170,000 acres of wetlands and other protected areas. One of the noteable DNR land areas is Fishtrap Lake near Spokane.

To see the DNR's current fire dashboard, displaying fire activity and areas of high fire danger, click here.