He didn't think it through very well.

Moses Lake Police 'Fish' Suspect From Lake

The Moses Lake Police Department has released information from a pursuit and capture last Friday (October 16th) involving a burglary suspect, a chase, and splash.

Moses Lake Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the 600 block of East Broadway, the owner chased the man off his property.

When Officers Arrived, they quickly Located the Man

The business location is less than 1,000 feet from Moses Lake, the suspect fled northeast, and jumped into the lake trying to elude Officers.

area of burglary---google street view area of burglary---google street view

He was trying to hide in some cattails, but K-9 Zook flushed him out, and he was captured without a struggle. Police began to search for and located the items he'd stolen, they were tossed aside during his escape attempt.

He Was Retrieved and Taken to Jail

MLPD says the man, identified as Fernando Lira, 36, Othello, and still very wet, was taken to the Grant County Jail and booked on multiple charges. It's not the first time suspects have tried to use the water to their advantage, but they have not succeeded.