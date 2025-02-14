Burglars Steal ATM From Pendleton Eagles Lodge [VIDEO]

The Pendleton Eagles Lodge and authorities have released video from surveillance cameras, of a brazen burglary at the lodge this week.

Someone broke into the lodge early Tuesday, February 11th.

According to lodge officials, sometime between 3:30 and 4:30 AM, the suspect pictured in our story broke into the lodge as well as the Jr. Jam Dance Studio.

They broke and damaged a number of items, as well as stealing property. But their biggest theft was unplugging the ATM machine from the wall, and sliding it out the door.

Lodge officials and authorities say anyone who might have been in the area of Frazier and SE 1st. Street is asked to report any suspicious activity. Law Enforcement is also seeking area surveillance footage to help with leads.

Anyone who may have tips or information, call (541)-276-4411. All leads can be confidential. The video, courtesy of the Pendleton Eagles Lodge on social media, shows the suspect sliding the ATM along the floor toward the door.