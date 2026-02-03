Burglars Chased From Douglas Into Grant County Before Crashing

A man and woman are facing charges in both Douglas and Grant Counties after a misadventure Monday afternoon.

Officers in Grant County Picked up the Pursuit

Around 2 PM Douglas County Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in Rimrock Meadows, not far from the Grant County Line, about 18 miles west of Ephrata.

The suspects left the area in a red minivan, and headed east. Deputies picked up on the vehicle on Sagebrush Flats Road, and attempted to pull them over, but the driver refused to stop.

Then the driver, identified as 31-year-old Fernando Camarena of Wenatchee, plowed into some sagebrush near the intersection with Johnson Road NW and he tried to flee on foot, but was captured. After being medically cleared he was booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple charges. The crash area was just west of Ephrata.

His passenger and accomplice, 30-year-old Katie Wenz of Moses Lake, was extradited back to Douglas County to face charges for the original burglary.