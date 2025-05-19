Bureau of Land Management Posts New WA, OR Fire Restrictions
The Bureau of Land Management is the Federal agency tasked with helping oversee Federal lands, especially in the west.
New fire restrictions have now been posted
BLM has WA and OR divided into different regions. While some areas have specific limitations, in general for all of WA and OR, BLM has issued bans on the following fire-related activities:
"Starting May 15, the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns will be prohibited."
Get our free mobile app
For more information, click here to see the BLM page. These lands are Federally managed, which is different from the WA Department of Natural Resources.
READ More: DNR doing prescribed burns in WA
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF