Bureau of Land Management Posts New WA, OR Fire Restrictions

The Bureau of Land Management is the Federal agency tasked with helping oversee Federal lands, especially in the west.

New fire restrictions have now been posted

BLM has WA and OR divided into different regions. While some areas have specific limitations, in general for all of WA and OR, BLM has issued bans on the following fire-related activities:

"Starting May 15, the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns will be prohibited."

For more information, click here to see the BLM page. These lands are Federally managed, which is different from the WA Department of Natural Resources.

