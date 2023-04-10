‘Bumperless’ Car Helps Deputies Nail Royal City Serial Burglar

Grant County Deputies say the suspect's vehicle went a long way towards helping in their apprehension.

Multiple burglary suspect nailed by GCSO

Over the weekend, the Grant County Sheriff's office was able to apprehend a wanted suspect, sought in multiple break-ins.

The GCSO says the suspect's car, a Honda with the front bumper missing, was tied to a number of break-ins, it was spotted late Friday night by a Deputy on patrol in Quincy.

The officer executed a traffic stop and after questioning the driver, identified as 22-year-old Eliseo Valdobinos of Quincy, he started spilling out details about his involvement in at least four break-ins in Quincy and Royal City.

He was linked to the four daytime burglaries, conducted when no one was at home. He also admitted to selling stolen video game merchandise to a video gaming store in Moses Lake.

He is now facing multiple counts for the incidents (at least four) and is in the Grant County jail in Ephrata.

