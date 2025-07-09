Fast-Moving Brush Fire Destroys Sheds, Property near Lind
Tuesday afternoon Adams County Fire District 2 in Lind battled a fast-moving brush fire that ended up destroying some smaller shed structures and vehicles.
The fire was reported around 3:22 PM
Crews responded to the west end of town, and due to the fast-moving fire, Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area of West I and 5th. streets.
Several sheds, structures, and a few vehicles were destroyed or damaged, but by 4:07 PM the fire was considered out. and in mop-up status, but crews stayed there until 8:30 PM to ensure no embers or flare-ups happened.
Despite some easing of the temperatures, fire danger remains in red status, with dry conditions and breezes not helping.
