Fast-Moving Brush Fire Destroys Sheds, Property near Lind

Tuesday afternoon Adams County Fire District 2 in Lind battled a fast-moving brush fire that ended up destroying some smaller shed structures and vehicles.

The fire was reported around 3:22 PM

Crews responded to the west end of town, and due to the fast-moving fire, Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area of West I and 5th. streets.

Several sheds, structures, and a few vehicles were destroyed or damaged, but by 4:07 PM the fire was considered out. and in mop-up status, but crews stayed there until 8:30 PM to ensure no embers or flare-ups happened.

Despite some easing of the temperatures, fire danger remains in red status, with dry conditions and breezes not helping.

