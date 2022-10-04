Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick

Main water line break causes washout, detours in Kennewick (KPD-google street view) Main water line break causes washout, detours in Kennewick (KPD-google street view) loading...

Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours.

Main water line breaks, blows out street

Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street.

According to Kennewick Police:

"W 46th Avenue will be closed from S Olson St to S Ledbetter St. We are expecting the area to be closed for the next hours."

No specifics given yet as to what might have led to the failure, but it will cause some drivers issues in the area. Officials have not yet said how long it will take to repair the break and the road damage. It is also expected to result in water outages for a number of customers in the area as well until the line is repaired.