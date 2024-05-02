Broken Canal Washes out Franklin County Roads

No word yet on what might have led to the flooding.

Canal floods roads west of Eltopia

South Columbia Irrigation District workers Franklin County Deputies were alerted early Thursday morning about a canal that had broken and was spilling a lot of water onto some county roads.

The break occurred near the intersection of Eltopia Road West and Auburn Road, about ten miles west of Eltopia.

Get our free mobile app

Franklin County road crews are expected to begin repairs soon, until then area residents are reminded to try to avoid the area, as the water washed out significant portions of the roadway.

No information has been released yet about what led to the canal flooding.