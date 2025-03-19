‘Breaking Bad’ Spokane Man Nailed for Deadly Drug Lab Near School
A Spokane man is facing multiple felony charges after a dangerous drug lab was discovered in his home.
The man was making a drug called DMT
34-year-old Zachary S. Kennedy was arrested on March 17th after tips and an investigation led to a March 5th raid of the home he was renting in the 2900 block of North Perry.
Spokane County Deputies found a sophisticated drug lab in the home, where Kennedy was making DMT, which is a popular psychedelic drug that first appeared in the 1960s. He was also growing and processing psilocybin (hallucinogenic) mushrooms.
Investigators said waste by-products from the DMT production were stored in glass gallon jars in a freezer, but are considered to be like gasoline-they're highly flammable and prone to explode. Had they gone up, the house could have been destroyed and possible damage to others in the area.
His charges include running a drug lab close to schools, a middle school, and just a few houses away from Gonzaga Prep High School. The WA State Department of Ecology handled the removal and disposal of the hazardous drug waste products.
