I-182 Repeat 100 MPH Bike Speeder’s Shirt Luck Runs Out on Him

Franklin County Deputies say the man was able to elude them and other Officers for several months, but not anymore.

Brazen Biker finally captured

The FCSO says Sunday evening, a young man, whose name was not released, had ridden recklessly, usually on I-182, and they'd had several encounters with him at speeds well over 100 MPH.

Often times the pursuits were called off due to safety concerns, and other times he was able to elude them by riding recklessly. The rider was always dressed in black with a black backpack.

But now he's behind bars facing a slew of charges. After the latest encounter with this speeder on Sunday evening, a Benton County Deputy later noticed the bike parked outside a Tri-City area business. It matched the reckless rider's machine, and he was arrested at the store location.

Ironically, he was wearing a shirt he'd been spotted in during these pursuits that read "Don't Get Caught." Apparently his shirt luck ran out.

