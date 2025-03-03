Brave Neighbor Saves 2 From Fiery Fate in Kennewick Crash

Given the condition of the truck, it's remarkable the two people survived.

A crash early Monday morning left 2 people trapped inside

Around 2 AM, Kennewick Police responded to an area near the roundabout at 27th Ave. and South Vancouver Street.

KPD said a pickup truck was southbound on Vancouver at a very high rate of speed and could not negotiate the roundabout. The truck rolled, came to a stop on its top, was badly damaged, and then caught fire after it came to a stop in a resident's front yard.

Several witnesses called 911 and then one neighbor grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the flames just before EMS and Police arrived.

The 26-year-old driver and his 30-year-old male passenger were both seriously hurt, and trapped in the wreckage, they had to be cut free by EMS workers. KPD says it is not known if alcohol or drugs were involved, but the driver is facing Vehicular Assault Charges due to the seriousness of the passenger's injuries.

Crash scene (KPD)

Both were rushed to area hospitals for treatment. The investigation continues. KPD is asking anyone in the area if they have surveillance cameras to see if they captured any of the crash.