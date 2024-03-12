Boys and Girls Club Benton-Franklin Counties Get Big State Grant

The WA State Department of Health announced Tuesday a grant of $574,000 will be awarded to 9 community service agencies, including one in Benton and Franklin County.

Boys and Girls Clubs of B-F counties and Yakima get funding.

According to the DOH, the money is from the new “Communities Building Resilient Youth” program. 9 groups will receive part of the funding, but the exact amounts per entity were not released.

Two of the recipients include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yakima and the Tri-Cities, or Benton Franklin Counties. According to the DOH:

"The nine selected programs create community-led prevention initiatives that support youth mental health, well-being, and resilience through regular activities and events. These initiatives, which range from student-led social media campaigns to activities like cleaning up public spaces and staffing food kitchens, help decrease youth risk factors connected to suicide, violence, and harm."

The DOH said groups that serve underserved persons as well as experience health "inequities" were given priority in the funding selection process.