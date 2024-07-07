Bothell Man Dies After Setting Off Firework on Top of His Head

A Bothell, WA man died Friday morning in a bizarre tragic accident.

Man tried launching a mortar style firework from on top of his head

Around 2:30 AM, July5th, Bothell Police and EMS responded to a call about a man who had suffered a fireworks injury.

Police said the man, who was with his family and friends early Friday, set a mortar style firework on top of his head, then lit the fuse. It's the kind that launches up into the air before exploding. However, MyNorthwest.com reports the man was struck in the back of the head by the explosive device.

EMS and Fire responders said he died from an accidental explosion of the fireworks device. When rescuers arrived the man was unconscious and not breathing, and he could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Harborview Medical Center, his was one of 50 fireworks related injuries reported through the end of July 4th holiday including Friday.