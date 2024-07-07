Bothell Man Dies After Setting Off Firework on Top of His Head

Bothell Man Dies After Setting Off Firework on Top of His Head

Getty Images

A Bothell, WA man died Friday morning in a bizarre tragic accident.

  Man tried launching a mortar style firework from on top of his head

Around 2:30 AM, July5th, Bothell Police and EMS responded to a call about a man who had suffered a fireworks injury.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Police said the man, who was with his family and friends early Friday, set a mortar style firework on top of his head, then lit the fuse. It's the kind that launches up into the air before exploding. However, MyNorthwest.com reports the man was struck in the back of the head by the explosive device.

EMS and Fire responders said he died from an accidental explosion of the fireworks device. When rescuers arrived the man was unconscious and not breathing, and he could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Harborview Medical Center, his was one of 50 fireworks related injuries reported through the end of July 4th holiday including  Friday.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

 

 

Categories: National News

More From 610 KONA