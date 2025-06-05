Border Wall Construction Sped Up with Homeland Security Waivers

The Department of Homeland Security, says Customs and Border Patrol, provided waivers to speed up border wall construction in areas of Arizona and New Mexico.

DHS Secretary Krisi Noem signed the waivers

CBP says the waivers will allow DHS to bypass certain environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, and greatly speed up the addition of another 36 miles of wall in the two states.

While obvious local concerns are considered when building, numerous layers of environmental laws have been used in previous administrations to stall or deter walls from being built.

The waivers will allow for almost immediate construction to begin on 7 different areas in AZ and New Mexico. CBP says these areas are critical zones that see a lot of illegal crossing activity as well as criminal from drug traffickers.

Along numerous areas of the border, fencing and walls are used to bridge gaps between geographical areas that are considered extremely difficult to climb over and navigate. CPB Officials say illegal crossings usually seek the paths of least resistance, and easiest travel.

