Border Patrol Seizes 90K Rounds of Ammo Headed to Mexico

Almost daily, we hear of different attempts to smuggle people, drugs, counterfeit products, illegal animals, and more (even food) over the US border from Mexico. But it's not very often we hear about dangerous cargo headed south.

Border Patrol and Customs nail charter bus full of ammo

Around 7 PM on August 17th. US Customs and Border Patrol agents at the El Paso, Texas point of entry stopped a charter bus headed for Mexico. Routinely, agents will 'designate' certain vehicles or cargo for further inspection, especially if they see potential evidence of smuggling or have other suspicions.

In this case, the bus had 16 passengers and two drivers. CBP agents noticed when the bus was pulled to the side, the two drivers appeared to be acting 'nervous.

After searching the bus, CPB Agents found a large number of 27-gallon storage totes in cargo hold that were very heavy. After examining them, they found over 90K rounds of high-caliber ammunition. 59,900 rounds of.223 ammo and 33,000 rounds of 7.62x39 millimeter shells.

Both are commonly used in hunting but also provide excellent stopping power at distances of 150 yards or less. CPB says the amount of ammo seized from this bus is nearly 3 times the amount of bullets they've seized at the El Paso checkpoint over the last 3 years combined, which has raised some eyebrows.

The two drivers are facing charges related to the smuggling, one of the 16 passengers was detained due to illegal immigration status, and the other 15 were put on different buses to continue their journeys. It appears none of the passengers were aware the ammo was on board the bus.