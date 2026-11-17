The new restrictions are going into effect at all El Pasco, Texas ports of entry, and likely to spread.

Customs and Border Patrol Says No More "Putt Putting" Over the Border

According to US Customs and Border Patrol, new restrictions are in effect at one of the busiest ports of entry into the US southern border.

From now on, all persons who are riding E-Bikes, Scooters, or other small gas or electric powered vehicles will have to use pedestrian lanes, instead of vehicle lanes, at the El Paso Texas ports of entry.

According to US Customs, It's for Safety and Security

The information release from CBP read as follows in part:

"This change is being implemented to enhance safety for both travelers and CBP personnel and reduce the risk of accidents in high traffic vehicle processing areas.

Travelers using these devices will still be able to enter the United States through pedestrian processing areas, where they can be safely screened and processed."

Previously, these travelers lined up with the rest of the cars, trucks, vans, semis and more.

Could This Spread to Other Regions?

Some sources say this policy could likely spread to other busy, heavily-used ports of entry in the near future.