Border Patrol Agents Arrest Multiple Cartel Scouts, Guides

We hear a lot about sophisticated smuggling efforts with drugs, such as putting them inside gas tanks of vehicles, or mixed with other cargo, trying to get them into the US.

But not all smuggling efforts are complicated.

US Customs and Border Patrol arrest multiple drug cartel scouts, and guides

CBP reports last week, a trio of drug scouts and guides were apprehended by Border Patrol Agents in Arizona, and other persons.

Agents patrolling an area near Maricopa came across a Mexican national, who admitted he was in the the country illegally. After investigating several communication and navigation instruments he had with him, they determined he was indeed a drug scout, seeking to navigate a 'safe' route for drugs up from Mexico.

Then on Tuesday, Agents noticed two men, one from Mexico and one from Guatemala, both illegals, who were perched on a higher-elevation hill overlooking an area of the Silverbell Mountains. They also had sophisticated communications equipment, and were found to be working for the Los Mamos Transnational criminal organization, thatis related to the Sanora cartel.

CBP said often, these scouts will perch in higher locations, and send information to smugglers about when the 'coast is clear' and they can move narcotics across the border.

And finally, near Pisemino Village on Indian lands, they located and arrested 2 illegals, who admitted they were cartel guides, and had come across a few days earlier.

CBP says they're seeing a bit more of this activity, besides the often 'clever' attempts to hide drugs and smuggle them through actual border crossings.