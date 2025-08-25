US Customs and Border Patrol says in the San Diego sector, they're seeing more of a new smuggling trend.

Cartels are using hollowed-out batteries to smuggle drugs.

As the war on drugs amps up on the US-Mexican border, and even Northern, US Officials are seeing an increase in drugs stashed inside batteries.

In recent months, CBP and Customs Agents have seized dozens of vehicles with dangerous drugs hidden inside batteries, some of them even under the hood.

Officials didn't say how they were tipped off, but August 20th, one of the more recent stoppages, a Jeep Wrangler traveling north on I-5 near Carlsbad, CA was stopped, and nearly 12 pounds of drugs were found inside the vehicle's battery, consisting of cocaine and meth.

CBP also said in a statement on Monday, August 25th

"Previous drug smuggling incidents involving battery concealment in San Diego Sector this year include the discovery of 32.8 pounds of fentanyl on April 14, 4.85 pounds of fentanyl on July 24, and 16.2 pounds of fentanyl plus $1,000 in cash on July 28."

These are just a few of the recent seizures. It is also believed drug smugglers could be trying to utilize marine batteries (for boats) as well. A typical vehicle battery weighs usually at least 30 lbs,. but marine batteries can be as heavy as 50, 75, and even 120 lbs. So, a battery could hold a significant amount of drugs, if packed in tightly.

According to CBP:

"San Diego Sector has seized 10,696 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,751 pounds of cocaine, 521 pounds of fentanyl, and 56 pounds of heroin this fiscal year."