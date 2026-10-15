It's possible travel agents will not be overjoyed hearing this...?

Booking.Com To Unleash New AI Travel Assistant

This type of program is not new, AI has been incorporated into helping people with travel plans for a number of months. But now Booking.Com, or Booking Holdings (their parent company) is developing a travel assistant they believe will leave the others behind--waiting at the gate.

Geekwire Reports Booking Holdings has invested $100 million in a program called Vayo, which will plan and manage a person's trips, and do it better than Open AI and Meta.

What's The Difference?

According to company Officials and Geekwire:

(it)..."offers AI agents that connect to a user’s inbox to pull in flight, hotel and restaurant confirmations. They then monitor the bookings for price drops, openings at sold-out hotels and other changes."

It will also offer remedies and help, for example, if a flight is delayed it will offer hotel and dining reservation ideas. Based on previous trips, Vayo will also offer recommendatioins for hotels, food, places to see, and even ways to better navigate the location the person is traveling to.

Booking Officials Believe It will Be The 'Best'

Because it's part of their travel platform, company Officials believe their expertise and experience in the travel industry will enable the AI program to better serve travelers. Unlike Open AI or Meta, who are multi-task platforms, Vayo is 'only' for travlers. It doesn't handle a myriad of other daily tasks that other AI platforms are asked to tackle.

Consumers can already use it to book flights, with more expanded travel options coming in the next few weeks.