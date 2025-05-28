Bongino: FBI To Investigate Attack on Christian Group in Seattle Park

Former Secret Service Agent and national talk show host Dan Bongino, now the Deputy Director of the FBI, made the announcement Tuesday.

Bongino says FBI will investigate the Sunday attack

Sunday, a pro-Christian group called Mayday USA was holding a concert-rally event in Cal Anderson Park in Seattle. The permitted event was disrupted by an 'assault' by around 500 Antifa and other radicals, with 23 of them being arrested.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made national headlines by releasing a statement blaming the Christian group for the incident, calling them "far-right" and claiming they didn't have any business hosting a rally so close to one of the city's noteable LGBTQ neighborhoods. According to the Post Millennial, Harrell said in part:

“Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood."

Now, Deputy Director Dan Bongino has announced the FBI will investigate, according to a post he made on X (formerly Twitter):

"We have asked our team to fully investigate allegations of targeted violence against religious groups at the Seattle concert. Freedom of religion isn’t a suggestion."

Harrell claimed they should have been in that Park, but they were actually directed there by his own administration. The Post Millennial reports other parks were considered, but his own administration permitted the May Day USA group to be there.

This was the latest in a series of evens in Seattle involving anti-faith incidents, recently UW learned they are being investigated for repeated incidents of Anti-Semitic behavior--even violence--against Jewish students and staff over the last year or so.

