Wanted Double Murder Suspect’s Remains Found in Spokane Homeless Camp

The remains of a 27-year-old man wanted for a double murder have been identified.

The man was wanted for a murder in Okanogan County

In February of 2022, Dylan Harrington was named as the suspect in the killing of 80-year-old Dave Covey and 66-year-old Geralyn Covey. The killings occurred on their property near Nealy Road in Chesaw, which is about 35 miles northeast of Tonasket near the Canadian border.

According to the Spokesman Review:

"The couple was found dead a day later after volunteers, drones and rescue teams scoured the property on the ninth mile of Nealy Road in Chesaw, Washington."

Then reports came in that Harrington had been spotted in Shoshone County, Idaho and in Ponderay.

Then around May 7th of 2024, reports came in according to US Marshals they believed he was hiding out in Shoshone County, and a reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

Then the trail went cold for a bit until the Spokane County Medical Examiner contacted the Okanogan County Sheriff about skeletal remains found in April of this year at a homeless camp in Spokane. Testing showed via DNA it was believed the remains were connected to the double murder. In May, Harrington's brother and mother submitted DNA samples for familial testing, and the Spokane examiner said the remains were definitively those of Harrington.

The OCSO says this brings to a close the murder case.