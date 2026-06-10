Hayward Field at the University of Oregon is considered the premiere outdoor track and field facility in the US, and it's usually the home of the NCAA Division 1 championships and the US Olympic Trials.

Hayward Evacuated After Tuesday PM Bomb Threat

Tuesday afternoon, June 9th, around 1 PM, a bomb threat was made against the facility, Officials said it was called in via phone.

Few details were given, but afternoon practices for athletes and a press conference about the Championships were canceled. Multiple security and Law Enforcement agencies scoured the entire massive facility as well as surrounding areas, no explosive devises were found.

All Clear Given for Meet to Begin

The NCAA said events scheduled to launch the event went off as planned on Wednesday. The event runs through Saturday. Hayward Field has been upgraded and remodeled numerous times, thanks in large part to Nike Founder Phil Knight's support of Oregon athletics.

Authorities have beefed up security during the event, according to sources.