The threat was discovered in a bathroom.

Written Threat Triggers Evacuation of Middle School

Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston was evacuated as a precaution shortly after a 1:20 PM bomb threat was discovered. It was written in pencil on the inside wall of a bathroom stall in the boys restroom.

The note said there may be a bomb at the school. After notifying law enforcement, school officials and Deputies and Police felt it would be safer to to evacuate and search the school.

The School Was Searched

The Asotin County Sheriff's Office says after a thorough search, no evidence of a bomb or any threat was discovered, the school was cleared for classes on Friday. Investigators continue to search for the source of the note.

Authorities said anyone who may have information pertaining to the threat, to notify the Sheriff's Office, all leads can be confidential.