Boeing Says Layoffs “Are Coming,” Could Begin in Days

After announcing Monday a long list of preemptive measures intended to cut costs at Boeing for the time being, now the words Layoff and Furlough are looming.

Boeing officials say layoffs "are coming"

33,000 machinists from two labor unions rejected a 25 percent wage hike, they wanted 40 and have gone on strike. According to KIRO-Seattle:

"Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said the furloughs would begin in the “coming days” and described the move as one of the difficult steps needed to save money for the company’s recovery. Those laid off will continue to receive benefits, and selected employees will be able to take one week of furlough every four weeks for the duration of the strike."

A hiring freeze and other cost-saving measures were announced two days ago, and now the layoffs are all but a done deal, say insiders. The layoffs will also affect not just employees, but managers and executives as well.

