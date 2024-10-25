Boeing May Jettison Its Outer Space-NASA Operations Division

You may not know, besides building the most famous lines of military aircraft and airliners, Boeing also has had a huge impact in space exploration. Now, that division might be going away.

Boeing is considering selling off its space exploration division

The Wall Street Journal and MyNorthwest.com are reporting Boeing is considering selling off its NASA-related operations, which includes the Starliner space vehicle and the support it provides for the International Space Station (ISS).

These sources say new CEO Kelly Ortberg, is seeking to streamline operations, and slow down or halt the bleeding of cash from the company.

The recent machinists' strike is costing the company millions each week, and there's no end to the strike in sight. Experts say NASA's operations, from the moon landing, to other major space exploration ventures including the Space Shuttle, would not have happened with Boeing. According to MyNorthwest.com:

"Boeing is facing significant financial challenges, including a strike by its largest labor union and delays and cost overruns in its space and defense projects.

(Kelly) Ortberg, who became CEO in August, is considering asset sales and eliminating problematic programs to focus on core commercial and defense businesses. He emphasized the need to do fewer things better rather than more things poorly."

Before Ortberg's arriva,l Boeing had talked with Blue Origin about taking over a few of its NASA programs, and NASA is still evaluating the next steps for the Starliner project.