Boeing Lands $52 Billion Contract With Emirates Airlines

Monday, the announcement was made by Boeing, which will further cement their relationship with one of the biggest airlines in the world.

Emirates Airlines announces more purchasing of Boeing aircraft.

According to Boeing officials, it is a sign of a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic. More wide-body airliners are being ordered by airlines as travel increases. Boeing has had a long relationship with the Dubai-based carrier.

Emirates will purchase 95 of the new Boeing 777-9 aircraft, they currently operate the world's largest fleet of these aircraft. They are also going to order 30 787-9 Dreamliners for their low-cost companion airline, FlyDubai.

According to Boeing and Emirates officials, the first planes in the order will begin to arrive in 2025.

According to Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive HH HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum:

“We’ve been closely involved in the 777 program since its start up until this latest generation of 777X aircraft. The 777 has been central to Emirates’ fleet and network strategy of connecting cities on all continents non-stop to Dubai. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Boeing and look forward to the first 777-9 joining our fleet in 2025.”

777 aircraft are built in Everett, this will be a major boost for the company.