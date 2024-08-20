Boeing Halts Certification Flights on 777X After Part Failure

According to Aviation Week, Boeing has stopped certification flights on the new 777-9- aircraft due to a part failure. The model is one of two that are part of the 777X program. there is the -8- variant and the -9-. This issue has to do with the -9-

The part has to do with engine thrust and how it's mounted to the wing.

The part is called a thrust link, and it's a titanium component that helps mount the engine to the wing and distributes thrust, or force, from the engine safely throughout the rest of the airplane. According to Aviation Week:

"There are two fail-safe thrust links on each engine for redundancy and are designed to transfer vertical and lateral mechanical stresses between the engine and the aircraft."

One of the links was severed, and another on two other test aircraft had cracks. It is considered a crucial structural piece that mounts the engine to the airplane.

According to Aviation Week:

"Company sources confirm the accuracy of reports that one of the links was severed, and that subsequent inspections on the other two active test aircraft, WH001 and WH002, have revealed cracks. Both of these aircraft are currently in lay-up undergoing scheduled maintenance at Boeing sites in Everett and Boeing Field, Seattle, respectively."

This could result in potential additional delays for Boeing to receive final certifications for the plane, it is hoping to roll it out in 2025.