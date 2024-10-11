Boeing Files Unfair Labor Charge Against Striking Machinists’ Union

Boeing Aircraft Company late Thursday released a statement indicating they've filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, concerning the machinists' union strike.

Boeing accuses the union of bad faith

According to a statement released by the company:

(the union has engaged in a) "pattern of bad faith bargaining, and of issuing misinformation to its members about the status of negotiations."

The complaint is an unfair labor charge against the 33,000-member machinists union.The strike, which has been ongoing for just under a month, has all but halted production of the 737 Max airliner.

As of Friday morning, the union had apparently not released a formal reaction to the filing.

Get our free mobile app

777 and 767 models continue to be built at other facilities around the country.