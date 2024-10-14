Boeing Announces Job Cuts, End of Everett-Built 767 Aircraft

Boeing plans to cut about ten percent of its workforce, or about 17,000 workers in the coming months, and will end production of a plane built entirely in Everett.

Boeing announces the end of the 767 cargo line

The machinists' strike which has crippled 737 deliveries has had a ripple effect on the rest of the company, except for 787 deliveries which are completely built in South Carolina.

According to Boeing figures, 4770 of the planes recently built are 737 Max aircraft or derivatives, 781 are 787 Dreamliners, 567 are 777 models, and 89 are 767's.

Over 66,000 of Boeing's total workforce of just over 170,000 workers worldwide are employed in WA state.The company will not deliver the latest version of its 777X Widebody jet until 2026, Lufthansa and Emirates Airlines are among the customers with numerous orders.

The delay is due to more research on the plane, during test flights, some cracks were discovered. and that delivery is also being slowed by the strike.

Sources say Boeing will deliver the final order for 27 767 cargo freighters, then stop making the plane altogether. The plane was originally slated to be pulled from use due to Biden Administration carbon emission standards in 2027, but it was given a five-year extension. Despite this, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg says the layoffs and product line changes are necessary:

“These decisive actions, along with key structural changes to our business, are necessary to remain competitive over the long term. We are also focusing on areas that are critical to our future and will ensure we have the balance sheet necessary to invest, support our people and deliver for our customers.”

The 737 is the biggest source of income for Boeing, the strike by 33,000 machinists is crippling that production.

With the exception of the 787, the rest of Boeing's aircraft are built in Everett. Union officials expressed concern about the end of the 767 line, Boeing has not said how many of the layoffs will be workers who build those planes.