Body of Man Washed Off Boat Found in Columbia River Near Hood River

Oregon officials now say the body of a man who was swept off a boat during rough water conditions has been recovered.

Earlier, the man was presumed drowned.

KATU TV in Oregon reported Michael Shufeldt of Woodland, WA was one of 7 people on a commercial guided fishing boat that was out in the river near the mouth of the White Salmon River, near Hood River, OR.

The Hood River Sheriff's Department reports the boat was out last Wednesday when adverse weather conditions began to whip up the waves. A large wave washed over the back of the boat, causing it to take on water and begin to sink.

Six of the people were rescued safely, but the HRSO said Shufeldt was believed to have drowned. Officials did not specify if he was wearing a life jacket or other flotation device.

Tuesday, the Sheriff's Department reported his body was found on Monday in the Columbia, about two miles west, or downstream, from where the boat originally sank. The craft was located in about 40 feet of water, the HRSO had said earlier recovery efforts were being made to pull the boat up from the bottom of the river.

As of Monday, Officials said they'd been able to retrieve the boat, and now authorities are looking at it to determine why the wave caused it to take on so much water and sink.