The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a body retrieved from Bear Lake near Spokane might be that of a paddleboarder who's been missing since July.

Investigation Continues, No Positive ID yet

July 24th, the SCSO, EMS, and Spokane Emergency Divers began to search Bear Lake, located about 15 miles north and just west of Spokane. The lake is between 30-35 acres, 54 deep in the middle, and is a favorite of recreationsists.

However, it's known for heavy underwater plant growth and a lot of silt and poor underwater visibility.

A Man Fell off a Paddleboard July 24

The man was not wearing a life vest, and disappeared under the water. Numerous efforts by divers and sonar did not turn up any results. Then, on the 13th the body was spotted. According to the SCSO:

"At this time, it is not known if the decedent recovered today is that of the missing paddleboarder who was reported missing on July 24, 2026, and presumed drowned. At that time, several searches were conducted, but these efforts to locate and recover him were unsuccessful due to the extremely low to no visibility in the lake and the large amount of silt and aquatic vegetation on the bottom."

Officials said the coroner and others will release the name of the victim when it is appropriate, once final ID is made, and all family (if any) have been notified. But for now, they are not saying it is the paddleboarder.