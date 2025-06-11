Body Found in Water Near Upriver Dam in Spokane

A gruesome discovery is being investigated by the Spokane County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies.

Body found in water near the Upriver Dam

June 11th, Spokane Detectives responded to a report of a body that was spotted in the water near the structure, which is located in East Spokane, not to be confused with the downtown Spokane Falls structure.

Authorities were notified around 6:50 AM. The body was retrieved and officials say the person had been in the water for some time. The body is now with the coroner to determine the official cause of death.

However, Wednesday, while the SCSO did not elaborate, they said SCSO Major Crime Detectives are working the recovery area and the case. They did not say if the person was found upriver, or behind the dam.

No details have been released if the person is male or female, or other information. The SCSO says once the victim has been identified and next of kin notified, they will release the identity.

