This is the 2nd person to die in the creek in less that 2 weeks.

Kayaker Makes Grisly Discovery in Crab Creek

The Grant County Sheriff's Office Investigative Team continues to comb an area of Crab Creek, about 3.5 miles east of Highway 243 not far from Beverly.

The location is in the southwestern portion of Grant County. Saturday evening, a kayaker in the area called 9-1-1 to report they'd found a body floating in the water.

Difficult Conditions Led to the Body Recovery Sunday

The GCSO dispatched their rescue team, and used a drone to help locate the victim. Due to excessive cattails and other vegetation, and the darkness, it was difficult to navigate the area. Authorities secured the scene, but waiting until daylight Sunday to extract the body from the water area.

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No details have been released about the victim's gender or age, Officials have also not said if foul play was involved, but it's in the very early stages of the investigation.

This is the second fatality in the Crab Creek area. The overnight weekend of March 28-29th, the GCSO responded to a fatal rollover ATV crash in the creek, not far from the Beverly Sand Dunes near Schwana.

In that case, a male passenger in the ATV died at the scene when the vehicle flipped upsidedown and was partially submerged in the water. These two incidents occurred less than 2 weeks apart.

More details about the victim found this last weekend are expected soon. The victim is in the custody of the Grant County Coroner.