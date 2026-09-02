No idea what the animal was doing there, but he was inside the home.

Drone Used to Help Monitor Bobcat Before Residential Capture

The Kirkland, WA Police Department has just released information about a one-of-a-kind incident most departments never have to deal with. It happened last week.

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They received a call from a resident in the Moss Bay Neighborhood, which is not too far from a wildlife natural preserve area. The 9-1-1 caller said they heard thumping and movement, and believed a burglar was inside.

However, the Burglar Turned Out to Have...Whiskers.

An Officer entered the home and came face to face with a bobcat. An unmanned drone was used to monitor the large cat until a group of Officers was able to corner it in a room, and Fish and Wildlife agents were able to tranquilize the animal. It was returned to the nearby natural habitat unharmed.

Fish and Wildlife Agents said the animal entered the home through an open window, and was possibly attracted by the presence of a cat inside. It was unharmed.

Although they are not enormous animals, they are still wild, and bobcats can inflict injuries on people and pets. This video is courtesy of the Kirkland PD via their drone unit. The second video shows the Fish and Wildlife Officers releasing the animal into the refuge.

