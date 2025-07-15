Popular Boating Area in SW WA Closing Due to Low Water Levels

Saddle Dam boat launch (google earth) Saddle Dam boat launch (google earth) loading...

Yale Lake near Ariel WA, which is about 39 miles northeast of Vancouver in SW WA, is closing July 27th for boating. It's a very popular summer vacation spot, especially the Saddle Dam area.

The Saddle Dam Boat Launch closed for rest of summer

Pacific Power, who help monitor water levels, says the popular boating area can still be accessed via canoe or other small craft, but the boat launch is closed due to very low water levels.

According to Pacific:

"Dry conditions across the Pacific Northwest are impacting PacifiCorp's reservoirs on the Lewis River. Currently, water inflow to Swift, Yale and Merwin reservoirs is approximately half of normal levels for this time of year. "

They said Federal laws mandate they provide certain levels of stream flows for fish purposes down from Merwin Dam, and because of the water needs:

"These conservation efforts will require PacifiCorp to close the Saddle Dam boat ramp located on Yale Reservoir for the remainder of the season, beginning July 27."

Yale Park will remain accessible for day use, you just can back up the boat and launch it because the water will be way too low. Dry conditions have contributed to the issue, said officials.