BMW Recalls 394K 2006-2012 Vehicles, Airbags Could Explode

The troubles with Takata airbags continue, as now BMW is recalling thousands of slightly older models.

Takata airbags can explode, hurting driver

The issues began a few years ago, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHSTA) when several serious injuries were reported by airbags that exploded in various vehicles. 19 vehicle manufacturers utilized them, mostly in older models made between 2002 and 2013. NHSTA says 67 million units, or airbags have been recalled, saying it's the biggest auto safety recall in history.

Now, BMW is recalling 394,000 models because of the same safety issue. Officials say they believe the bags can explode because they utilize a metal cartridge loaded with ammonium nitrate (which blasts the bag into shape) but didn't use a stabilizer agent. In short, when the bags inflate, or possibly accidentally explode, they can scatter metal shrapnel into the driver and passengers.

The BMW Models include: (according to CBS News)

"2006-2011 3 Series Sedan (324i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi),

2006-2012 3 Series Sportswagon (325xi, 328i, 328xi)

2009-2011 3 Series Sedan (335d)"

CBS went on to say:

"In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could pass through the air bag cushion material, which may result in injury or death to vehicle occupants," BMW said in the recall report."

Dealers will replace the affected units for free, owners are urged to contact their dealer if they have one of the affected models listed by the company.

Takata, a Japanese airbag manufacturer, is no longer in business. In 2018, they sold out to Key Safety Systems, which then combined with Takata to form Joyson Safety Systems. To date, 180 injuries and 22 deaths worldwide have been reported due to faulty airbags.