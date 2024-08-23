Blue Bridge Could be Easier to Travel on September 10th. Why?

If a settlement or contract is not reached by September 10th, the Blue Bridge in the Tri-Cities might be easier to navigate. At least for one day during the bridge repainting project.

Labor union calling on WA State govt. workers to stage a walkout on September 10th.

The Washington Federation of State Employees, (WFSE) also known as AFSCME Council 28, represents over 50,000 state workers, and that includes WSDOT crews. The union represents higher education, state government, and various public service employees.

WFSE has been in contract talks with the state, and so far, appear to be far apart. Union leaders say the tone of the negotiations has been "disrespectful" as the two sides try to hammer out a new two-year deal.

WSFE leaders are urging all 50,000 to state a walkout on September 10th. which is a Tuesday. Reports indicate some workers will utilize part of their lunch hour as part of the walkout.

Union leaders are urging walkouts at every worksite, every place of employment, and anywhere the workers are contracted through WFSE.

Because WSDOT crews fall under this jurisdiction, it is conceivable September 10th there won't be any bridge repainting work on the Blue Bridge spanning the Columbia River.

If they are able to reach an agreement prior to September 10th. this will become a moot point. But from the tone of the discussions and lack of progress, the two sides appear to be far apart.