Blown Benton County Tire Wipes Out 3 Vehicles Towed on Trailer

The driver of the tow vehicle escaped serious injury, but the three vehicles on the flatbed did not Tuesday morning.

Early-morning crash totaled 3 vehicles

Benton County Deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Sellers Road and Plymouth Road, about 12 miles southwest of Kennewick, about a one-vehicle rollover crash.

BCSO Deputies said a large pickup was towing a 50-foot flatbed trailer carrying a 1953 pickup, Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, and a minivan. The trailer was headed south on Plymouth when a rear passenger-side tire blew out, causing the trailer to veer and pull the truck off the road, then they both rolled once, coming to a stop on their wheels.

Remarkably the tow vehicle was still driveable despite heavy body damage, but the three vehicles on the trailer were totaled.

The road was opened after several hours and cleanup was finished.