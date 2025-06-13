BLM Issues new Fire, Burn Restrictions on 419K Acres of Eastern WA Lands

20 counties, basically all of Eastern Washington, have new Bureau of Land Management fire restrictions.

The restrictions have to do with campfires, smoking and more

The Bureau of Land Management oversees 419,100 acres in Eastern WA, areas such as Fishtrap Lake, Juniper Dunes, Yakima Rive Canyon and more.

As of this week, Friday, June 13th. the following restrictions will be in place in all BLM managed areas:

"Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, and other designated locations. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including charcoal briquette fire. Exception: Campfires (including charcoal briquette fire) within provided steel rings at certain improved campgrounds will be deemed legal. Contact local BLM Offices for guidance. Operating any type of motorized vehicle off developed roadways. Parking vehicles off roadways must be done in an area barren of flammable materials. Fireworks are prohibited on BLM public lands, along with exploding targets, metal targets, and firing tracer or incendiary devices"

BLM has detailed maps and information about restrictions for each of their managed land areas. You can find more details by clicking here.

