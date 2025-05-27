Bizarre Spokane Suspect Breaks Into Ross, Steals Women’s Shoes

Spokane County Deputies continue to investigate a bizarre retail theft from last Thursday.

Man smashes through Ross store window

Around 12:30 AM, Officers responded to an alarm at the Ross Store on Broadway in the Spokane Valley. After arriving, Deputies saw the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joel S. Walker, inside the store, using a phone at the checkout counter.

Walker had broken out a large window to access the store and told Officers he'd heard a "hazmat alert" in the city and needed new shoes. He couldn't wait until they opened.

When he surrendered to Officers, he was wearing a new pair of women's shoes, with the theft tag still attached.

The shoes he tried to steal were worth $19.99, but the estimated damage to fix the window is over $1,000.

