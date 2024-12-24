Bipartisan bill seeks $100 million for Washington law enforcement hiring

(The Center Square) – The new Republican leader on the state Senate’s Law & Justice Committee has pre-filed a bipartisan bill to dramatically increase the number of law-enforcement officers in Washington communities.

“Crime is a growing problem in our state,” said Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, in a press release emailed to The Center Square. “Washington ranks among the worst states in several categories, including murders, auto theft and retail theft. A key reason is that we also rank 51st nationally for the number of law enforcement officers per capita.”

Holy’s proposal, Senate Bill 5060, would have the state Criminal Justice Training Commission develop and implement a grant program to help local and tribal governments hire law-enforcement officers. A $100 million appropriation from the state’s general fund would support the program.

Steve Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, told The Center Square it’s encouraging to see Democrats support the bill. Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Seattle, chair of the Law & Justice Committee, signed on as a co-sponsor.

“When you combine that with the fact the governor-elect has not backed off his pledge to make public safety central to his pledge, that’s really positive,” Strachan said, referencing state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s pledge to hire more officers and incentivize law enforcement hiring through higher pay and signing bonuses.

Strachan said he knows law enforcement budget requests will have competition.

“Requests for law enforcement staffing is going to be running into a potentially difficult budget year, so that’s really the big question – is how will the Legislature and the soon-to-be governor manage that?” he asked.

“As a retired police officer, I know we need more officers in our communities and on our roads,” said Holy, who serves the 6th Legislative District in eastern Washington.

Next year’s 105-day legislative session is scheduled to start Jan. 13 and end April 27.

