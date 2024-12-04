Big Upgrades Coming to Well-Known WA I-82 Weigh Station

The familiar truck weigh station on the northbound lanes of I-82 near the SR 14 junction just north of the Oregon border will be completely demolished, but then rebuilt.

WSDOT says new laws and needs mandated it be upgraded

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the $14 million dollar project will involve razing the entire structure. According to WSDOT and Yahoo News:

"When demolition wraps up, a new scale house, inspection building and restroom will be constructed, along with new electrical, mechanical, water and sewage systems, pavement, curbs, gutters, safety barriers, lights and more."

It will also feature two scale pits, one on either side of the new structure, and a building with a pit and two bays inside.

It will also have electronic screening systems, which will process large trucks much more rapidly. The new facility is expected to open just under a year from now, in 2025.

This stretch of the Interstate was completed in 1988, and the weigh station built not long after that.