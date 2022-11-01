Big Road Improvements Coming to Broadmoor Area in Pasco 2023

Broadmoor area to see a lot of road improvements in 2023 (google maps) Broadmoor area to see a lot of road improvements in 2023 (google maps) loading...

According to the City of Pasco, a new legislative program is allowing them to make improvements.

$40 million in renovations, improvements slated for Broadmoor Area in 2023

City of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar released information Tuesday, November 1st, about major renovations coming to the Broadmoor Area in Pasco.

Broadmoor improvements brochure (City of Pasco)

The city is planning to utilize what is called TIF, or the Tax Increment Financing program to pay for a series of improvements in the area. According to the City:

"The Tax Increment Financing program, recently authorized by the State Legislature, allows municipalities to use the increased property tax from development for infrastructure projects. The Broadmoor area, slated for significant retail and housing developments, makes for an excellent candidate for TIF"

The city will be mailing out a brochure to citizens, showing the areas where the improvements will be made. They include, according to the city:

"..interior roads for the area, expansion of Sandifur Parkway and Road 100, and significant improvements to the I-182/Road 100 interchange."

City of Pasco

More details, including the brochure map, can be seen at the City of Pasco website by clicking here.