2 Mexican nationals will get prison time for a drug ring in Richland.

The two ran a drug house, and used USPS to deliver narcotics

Angel Ramon Barajas-Zarate, 26, of Colima Mexico, and 42-year-old Hector Sanchez-Mendez of Oaxaca, Mexico will serve 11 and six years respectively.

Seized Fentanyl pills (US Attorneys Office E WA)

In February of 2022, investigators obtained evidence the two were using the US Postal Service to ship huge quantities of dangerous drugs, including meth and Fentanyl, and they'd opened a drug house.

During raids on December 14 of 2022, Officials found 45 lbs. of meth in the attic, plus firearms. They found more guns, and Fentanyl pills in Zarate's truck.

Overall, the raid netted 100,000 Fentanyl-laced pills, 50 lbs. of meth, and 1 kilo of cocaine, making this one of the biggest Eastern WA drug busts ever. They also seized $15,000 in cash and 20 firearms.

Drugs seized (US Attorneys Office E WA)

Both men will also get five years of supervised release after their prison terms.