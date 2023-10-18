Big Ironman Endurance Event Coming to Tri-Cities, 2024 and Beyond

Getty Images for IRONMAN Getty Images for IRONMAN loading...

According to multiple reports, including the official Ironman website, the Tri-Cities will be getting a series of world-renowned endurance events beginning in 2024. This image is from the recent Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Waco, Texas.

The Ironman 70.3 is coming

The announcement was made this week, that there will be three of them in 2024, 2025, and 2026, all in September. The 2024 event will be on September 20th.

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, the event is expected to bring in at least 2,500 athletes, plus around 7,500 visitors, support, and event staff. It will bring in an estimated $6 to $8 million to our local economy.

The Ironman 70.3 will consist of a series of events, according to their website:

" The inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities offers easy race logistics and a centralized venue. On race day, you will take on a 1.2-mile downriver swim in the iconic Columbia River, a 56-mile rolling bike through scenic wine country, and a flat, 13.1-run through parks and on paved trails, finishing at a festive finish line at Columbia Point Park."

The combined distance competitors will race over is 70.3 miles. There are volunteer opportunities and other ways to get involved, find out more by clicking here.