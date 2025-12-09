The Big Bend Sector makes up about 25 percent of the US-Mexican border.

Apprehensions and illegal crossings plummet.

US Customs and Border Patrol reports in fiscal year 2023, CBP made 11,823 apprehensions on illegal crossings. Compare that to fiscal year 2025, when 3.096 were made so far.

According to CBP:

"The Big Bend Sector, responsible for 517 miles or roughly one-quarter of the U.S. Southwest border, is employing a strategy that balances personnel, technology, and infrastructure to secure the border."

Authorities said the deployment of 55 autonomous surveillance towers and other detection devices have greatly helped CPB respond with numbers to reports of illegal incursions.

The Big Bend sector is made up of some of the rougher terrain between the US and Mexico, much of it mirroring the Rio Grande River, and despite the rough terrain is one of the more heavily traveled areas--especially for drug smuggling activity.

The drop in apprehensions represents a 74 percent decrease.