Biden Drops 2024 Election Bid, Endorses VP Harris

Biden Drops 2024 Election Bid, Endorses VP Harris

Getty Images

 

Part of Biden's statement Sunday read as follows: (via Fox News)

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," Biden wrote."

Following  his disastrous performance against  Former President and GOP Candidate Donald Trump last month, increasing  calls came from Democrats for him to step down. 1 in 20 Congressional Democrats openly pushed for it, including CA House  Rep Adam Schiff.  Senator Chuck Schumer also told him last weekend, in an animated conversation, to step down.

This comes as no real surprise, as mounting  pressure was coming all sides for him to leave.

Biden Endorses VP Harris for the ticket

It is not 'official' if  she will replace him, but it represents their 'easiest' option.

It is the most expedient answer for Democrats, as she will (if she accepts) be able to utilize all the money raised for the Biden-Harris campaign.  If Democrats substitute another candidate, such as Gavin Newsome, they will, per Federal Election laws, not be able to transfer the funds.

JD Vance, the GOP Vice Presidential candidate with Trump, and others are now calling for Biden to step down entirely as President. 

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Biden says, according  to Fox News, he will formally address the nation about his decision, sometime later this week.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

Categories: National News

More From 610 KONA