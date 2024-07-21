Part of Biden's statement Sunday read as follows: (via Fox News)

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," Biden wrote."

Following his disastrous performance against Former President and GOP Candidate Donald Trump last month, increasing calls came from Democrats for him to step down. 1 in 20 Congressional Democrats openly pushed for it, including CA House Rep Adam Schiff. Senator Chuck Schumer also told him last weekend, in an animated conversation, to step down.

This comes as no real surprise, as mounting pressure was coming all sides for him to leave.

It is not 'official' if she will replace him, but it represents their 'easiest' option.

It is the most expedient answer for Democrats, as she will (if she accepts) be able to utilize all the money raised for the Biden-Harris campaign. If Democrats substitute another candidate, such as Gavin Newsome, they will, per Federal Election laws, not be able to transfer the funds.

JD Vance, the GOP Vice Presidential candidate with Trump, and others are now calling for Biden to step down entirely as President.

Get our free mobile app

Biden says, according to Fox News, he will formally address the nation about his decision, sometime later this week.