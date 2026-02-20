Security Officers to Patrol Ben Franklin Transit Centers, Bus Routes After Threats

Following a series of growing threats against Ben Franklin Transit bus drivers, the agency announced Friday, February 20th, new security officers will be patrolling transit center hubs, and random bus routes. (NOTE--these are NOT security guards, but BFT workers showing how the new Offices will be dressed).

The New Security Program in Response to Serious Threats

Following what reports say have been some heated meetings between BFT staff and management, the new security protocols are being enacted. They will begin February 23rd.

Recently, a man who boarded a bus told a female driver he was going to assault and rape her, but he was not immediately banned or removed. This incident follows what drivers say is a growing list of threats and safety concerns by operators.

No specific routes, areas or regions were releaed, but Officials say drivers told them the issues are escalating.

BFT released a statement that read in part:

"A primary focus of their duties will be conflict prevention and de-escalation. The transit

security officers are expected to engage individuals respectfully while maintaining

authority and professionalism."

A recent board meeting attended by a number of drivers saw them vent frustration over what they say was a lack of action, and preventative measures to these growing threats.

Drivers Say They've Been Pushed, Hit and Spit On

Drivers and their Union leadership said assaults on drivers are increasing, from actual physical confrontations to spitting on them, and other threatening behavior.

BFT included a picture of what the uniforms worn by the new security officers will look like. They will be patrolling 'hubs' at Queensgate near Richland, Pasco near Clark St. the 3-Rivers Hub near the Toyota Center, and riding random bus routes as well.